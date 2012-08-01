FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swimming: Adrian wins 100m freestyle gold
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 1, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

Swimming: Adrian wins 100m freestyle gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nathan Adrian (R) of the U.S. finishes first in his men's 100m freestyle semi-finals during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Nathan Adrian won the 100 meters freestyle final at the London Olympics on Wednesday to become the first American to win gold in the blue-riband sprint for nearly a quarter of a century.

In a desperate finish, Adrian got his fingers on the wall 0.01 seconds, the smallest margin in Olympic swimming, ahead of Australian world champion James Magnussen.

Nathan stopped the clock at 47.52 seconds with Magnussen second in 47.53. Canada’s Brent Hayden was third in 47.80.

Brazil’s Cesar Cielo, the defending champion and reigning world record holder, was sixth in the race to decide the fastest man on water.

While the United States has been the dominant power in Olympic swimming, the last American man to win the 100 freestyle gold was Matt Biondi at Seoul in 1988.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.