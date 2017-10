Kosuke Kitajima (L) of Japan congratulates South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh after he set an Olympic record in their men's 100m breaststroke semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa won the gold medal in the men’s 100 meters breaststroke at the London Olympics on Sunday in world record time.

Australia’s Christian Sprenger was second and Brendan Hansen of the United States was third behind. Two-time defending champion Kosuke Kitajima finished fifth.