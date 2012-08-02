Swimming: Clary wins 200m backstroke gold

Tyler Clary of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 200m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. Clary set an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute 53.41 seconds. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON (Reuters) - Tyler Clary upset his American team mate Ryan Lochte to win the men’s 200 meters backstroke gold medal at the London Olympics on Thursday.

Lochte led at all the turns but faded on the last lap as Clary drew level with him then got his hands on the wall first in a tight finish to win his first Olympic gold medal a time of one minute, 53.41 seconds.

Japan’s Ryosuke Irie, runner-up to Lochte at last year’s world championships, also made a late charge to grab the silver while Lochte won the bronze.

Lochte won the same event in Beijing four years ago and was attempting an extraordinary double on Thursday, trying to win the 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley within half an hour.