Swimming: Kitajima safely through to 200 meters semi-finals
July 31, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Swimming: Kitajima safely through to 200 meters semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan’s Kosuke Kitajima eased his way into the semi-finals of the men’s 200 meters breaststroke at the London Olympics on Tuesday to stay on course for one last crack at winning a fifth gold medal.

Kitajima won the breaststroke double at Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later and is locked in a race with Michael Phelps to become the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three Olympics.

He missed the podium altogether in the 100 final but gets another chance in the 200 after finishing second in his heat and fifth overall in a time of two minutes, 09.43 seconds.

Hungary’s Daniel Gyurta, the world champion in 2009 and 2011, set the fastest time of 2:08.71 just ahead of British duo Michael Jamieson (2:08.98) and Andrew Willis (2:09.33).

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

