South Koreans appeal Park disqualification

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korea has appealed against the shock disqualification of Olympic 400 meters men’s freestyle champion Park Tae-hwan from the London Games, swimming’s governing body said on Saturday.
Park, a national hero to his compatriots after he overcame childhood asthma to become the first South Korean swimmer to win Olympic gold in Beijing four years ago, was ruled out for a false start.
“South Korea have lodged a protest, FINA are now deliberating,” said official Pedro Adrega.
The final is due to be held at the Aquatics Centre at 2.49 p.m EDT.
Writing by Alan Baldwin, reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Greg Stutchbury