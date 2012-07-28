Sun shines on a stormy day

China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Sun Yang was stripped down to the waist and halfway through his post-race media interviews when he had to stop and scrunch his fists to his eyes to prevent a teary flood of emotion.

The first Chinese male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal had arrived poolside with an air of studied nonchalance, headphones clamped over his ears and goggles on, but it did not take long for the composure to break.

Three minutes and 40.14 seconds to be precise, just 0.07 outside of the world record for the 400 meters freestyle set by Germany’s Paul Biedermann back in the bodysuit days when technology boosted the times.

Sun looked up at the big screen and erupted. Mission accomplished.

The man carrying the burden of expectation for a billion people had delivered, beating South Korea’s reigning champion Park Tae-hwan into second place with Peter Vanderkaay taking bronze for the United States.

The 20-year-old let out a roar, head back, fists pumping and splashing in delight.

”The feeling this evening is very nice, it’s beautiful,“ he told reporters through an interpreter. ”It’s a big dream.

“I spoke to my coach and my family and all the people that help me,” he added.

South Korea's Park Tae-hwan, China's Sun Yang of China and Peter Vanderkaay of the U.S. (L-R) stand with their silver, gold and bronze medals for the men's 400m freestyle during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Chinese women had made the big breakthrough with a fistful of titles in 1992, with Ye Shiwen continuing a line of success with 400 individual medley gold in world record time on Saturday, but the men have failed to match them.

Coached by Australian Denis Cotterell, the Gold Coast surfing enthusiast who masterminded compatriot Grant Hackett’s 2000 and 2004 Olympic golds in the long-distance 1,500 freestyle, Sun has broken the barrier.

He was already the clear favorite before he even entered the pool, having set the fastest time of the year so far with a 3:42.31 in the Chinese championships in April, and there is surely more to come.

Park was the big rival, walking in with gold headphones and a look that betrayed no sign of a turbulent day in which he had been disqualified from his opening heat for a false start and then reinstated.

Whatever lesson he had learned from the morning’s controversy, it had not slowed him down with the Korean making the quickest start off the blocks and setting a world record pace for the first 300 meters.

Sun kept in touch and then hit for home, surging ahead of Park into the final turn and steaming down the final straight to trigger the winner’s single red light on the side of the high-tech block as he hit the wall.

Park was beaten, as his two red lights showed, but silver was still a whole lot more than he had been staring at a few hours earlier.

“It is a bit of a pity that I finished second,” he said, crouching to prevent the cameras recording his face as his own tears welled up.

“But this morning there were many events for me, I feel a little bit bad,” he said through a translator. “I did the best that I could.”