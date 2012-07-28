FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Men's swimming 400m individual medley final result
July 28, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Men's swimming 400m individual medley final result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. holds his gold medal after winning the men's 400m individual medley during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States’ Ryan Lochte won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s Swimming 400m individual medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Lochte finished with a time of 4:05.18 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim the United States’ first gold medal of the games.

Brazil’s Thiago Pereira won the silver with a time of 4:08.86 and Japan’s Kosuke Hagino won the bronze with a time of 4:08.94.

The United States now have two medals at the games with Brazil collecting its third and Japan collecting its third.

Results Table

1. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4 minutes 5.18 seconds

2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:08.86

3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:08.94

4. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:09.28

5. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4:12.42

6. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.30

7. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:13.49

8. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:14.89

