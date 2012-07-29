Phelps and Lochte added to U.S. relay

Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims to a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte will join forces for the United States in Sunday’s men’s 4x100 meters freestyle relay final at the London Olympics.

Although neither man swam the event at the U.S. Olympic trials or in Sunday morning’s heats, the American coaches named the pair in their lineup alongside Nathan Adrian and Cullen Jones.

Phelps will swim the second leg and Lochte the anchor while Adrian will lead-off and Jones will swim the third leg.

The U.S. won the event at the last Olympics but world champions Australia, boasting the individual 100 freestyle world champion James Magnussen, are the favorites to win on Sunday after qualifying fastest.