FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swimming: Kromowidjojo wins women's 100m freestyle
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 2, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

Swimming: Kromowidjojo wins women's 100m freestyle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands reacts after she placed first in her women's 100m freestyle semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON (Reuters) - Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women’s 100 meters freestyle at the London Olympics on Thursday.

After completing the first lap in fourth place, the flying Dutchwoman hit the accelerator on the last length, surging clear to win in 53.00 seconds.

Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus, who was joint world champion last year, took the silver in 53.38 while China’s Tang Yi won the bronze in 53.44.

American teenager Missy Franklin finished out of the medals in fifth place.

Kromowidjojo became the first Dutchwoman to win the classic women’s sprint at the Olympics since Inge de Bruijn in 2000.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.