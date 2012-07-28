FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vollmer fastest in women's 100m butterfly
July 28, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

Vollmer fastest in women's 100m butterfly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dana Vollmer of the U.S. makes a turn during the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON (Reuters) - Dana Vollmer of the United States cemented her place as the favorite to win the women’s 100 meters butterfly gold medal after setting the fastest time in Saturday’s semi-finals.

The reigning world champion broke Inge de Bruijn’s 12-year-old Olympic record in the heats then booked her place in the final when she stopped the clock at 56.36 seconds.

Australia’s Alicia Coutts was second overall despite swimming just before the final of the 4x100m freestyle relay where she won gold while Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom qualified fourth fastest.

Australia’s Jessicah Schipper, a bronze medalist in the event in Beijing four years ago, failed to even make the semi-finals, as did Poland’s Otylia Jedrzejczak, the 2004 Olympic champion over 200m.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

