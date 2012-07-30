Franklin scrapes into 200 freestyle final

Missy Franklin of the U.S. adjusts her goggles before her women's 200m freestyle heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON (Reuters) - Missy Franklin scraped into the final of the 200 meters freestyle to keep alive her dream of becoming the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympics.

The 17-year-old from Colorado only made it into the final by 0.19 seconds as the eighth and slowest qualifier but judged her race to perfection.

With her semi-final taking place less than 20 minutes before the 100 backstroke final, Franklin had to swim fast enough to get into Tuesday’s freestyle final but also slow enough to conserve as much energy as she could for the backstroke.

Her plan paid off when she won the backstroke gold medal and now she has the chance to win a third medal in the freestyle, although she faces a tough task.

Australia’s Bronte Barratt qualified fastest in a time of one minute, 56.08 seconds, just ahead of American Allison Schmitt and Camille Muffat of France, the gold medalist in the 400 free.

Italy’s Federica Pellegrini, the Beijing Olympic and world champion and world record holder, qualified fourth.