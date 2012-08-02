Swimming: Franklin fastest in 200m backstroke heats

Missy Franklin of the U.S. swims in her women's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON (Reuters) - American teenager Missy Franklin stayed on course to add to her golden haul at the London Olympics when she posted the fastest time in the heats of the women’s 200 meters backstroke on Thursday.

The 17-year-old from Colorado has already won two gold medals in the pool and has a great chance of winning more before the swimming competition ends on Saturday.

The 200 backstroke is her strongest event after she won it at last year’s world championship and she was untroubled winning her morning heat in a time of two minutes, 07.54 seconds.

“That was my last prelim swim. It’s kind of sad to think of it like that,” said Franklin, who seems to have boundless energy and enthusiasm.

”I only have three more sessions left. I am just going to leave it all in those three sessions.

“There is a little bit of relief but I am going to miss this so much. Even though I am tired, I am trying to scoop up every last bit of energy that I have to get through these last three days.”

American Elizabeth Beisel was second fastest overall, 0.28 behind her compatriot, while Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry, who won the gold at the last two Olympics and is the current world record holder, was third.

“I am looking forward to getting some rest and try to recover as quickly as these youngsters I have to compete against tonight,” the 28-year-old said.

“It’s going to be tough to get into the final, but I am excited about that challenge.”