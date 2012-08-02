Swimming: Franklin through to 200m backstroke final

Missy Franklin of the U.S. swims to take first place in her women's 200m backstroke semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON (Reuters) - American teenager Missy Franklin stayed on course to add to her golden haul at the London Olympics when she cruised into the final of the women’s 200 meters backstroke on Thursday.

The 17-year-old from Colorado has already won two gold medals in the pool and has a great chance of winning two more before the swimming competition ends on Saturday.

The 200 backstroke is her strongest event after she won it at last year’s world championship and she was untroubled winning her semi-final in a time of two minutes, 06.84 seconds.

“I‘m really happy with both my splits, my backstroke felt really good tonight, it felt awesome,” said Franklin.

“I have a lot of confidence going into it, it’s my favorite race and I have so much fun with it, that’s the most important part.”

With Franklin conserving her energy for the 100 freestyle final, held less than an hour after the backstroke semis, her team mate American Elizabeth Beisel topped the timesheets after winning her semi in 2:06.18.

Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry, who won the gold at the last two Olympics and is the current world record holder, qualified sixth but conceded her chances of winning were slim.

“I don’t really have any expectations,” she said.

“I am just happy to be in the final. The girls who are ahead of me right now are really great, so it’s going to be a tight, exciting race.”