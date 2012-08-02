FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swimming: Soni wins 200m breaststroke gold
August 2, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

Swimming: Soni wins 200m breaststroke gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rebecca Soni of the U.S. is seen underwater as she swims in the women's 200m breaststroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. Soni set a new world record with a time of 2 minutes 19.59 seconds. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON (Reuters) - Rebecca Soni broke the world record for the second time in 24 hours to win the women’s 200 meters breaststroke gold at the London Olympics on Thursday.

The American surged clear of her rivals after trailing after the first lap then taking the lead at the halfway stage to win in a time of two minutes, 19.59 seconds, slashing 0.41 off the previous record of 2:20.00 she set in Wednesday’s semi-finals.

Japan’s Satomi Suzuki won the silver medal and the bronze went to Iuliia Efimova of Russia.

Soni also won the four-lap event in Beijing four years ago and by winning in London she became the first woman to successfully defend a breaststroke title at the Olympics.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

