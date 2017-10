Rebecca Soni of the U.S. reacts to her first place finish in her women's 200m breaststroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON (Reuters) - Rebecca Soni of the United States broke the women’s 200 meters breaststroke world record in the semi-finals at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

Soni clocked two minutes, 20.00 seconds to break the 2:20.12 set by Canada’s Annamay Pierse at the world championships in Rome in 2009.