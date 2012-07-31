FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swimming: Hersey fastest in 200 meters butterfly heats
July 31, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

Swimming: Hersey fastest in 200 meters butterfly heats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kathleen Hersey of the U.S. checks her time after winning heat 4 of the women's 200m butterfly event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON (Reuters) - American Kathleen Hersey outpaced Chinese world champion Jiao Liuyang to top the qualifiers for the women’s 200 meters butterfly at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Hersey plowed her way through four laps of the Aquatics Centre in a time of two minutes, 06.41 seconds to advance to the semi-finals as the top seed.

Jiao easily won her heat in 2:07.15 to finish second overall while Britain’s Jemma Lowe was third fastest.

China’s Liu Zige, the reigning world record holder, was 11th overall but Britain’s Ellen Gandy, a silver medalist at last year’s world championships, missed out on the semi-finals after finishing 17th.

Only the top 16 advanced to Tuesday’s semi-finals, from which the eight fastest will move through to Wednesday’s final.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

