FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Ye wins women's 400m medley
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

China's Ye wins women's 400m medley

Julian Linden

2 Min Read

China's Ye Shiwen swims during the women's 400m individual medley heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese teenager Ye Shiwen smashed the world record to win the gold medal in the women’s 400 meters individual medley on Saturday.

The 16-year-old unleashed an incredible sprint over the concluding freestyle leg to stop the clock at four minutes 28.43 seconds and became the first woman to break a long-course world record since the ban on polyurethane bodysuits at the end of 2009.

She slashed more than a second off the previous record of 4:29.45 set by Australia’s Stephanie Rice at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

America’s Elizabeth Beisel, the reigning world champion for the grueling event, finished second in 4:31.27 after snatching the lead at the end of the breaststroke leg.

China’s Li Xuanxu came third in 4:32.91, giving China their third medal in the pool on the first day of competition after Sun Yang won the men’s 400 freestyle gold.

Ye won the 200 individual medley title at last year’s world championships in Shanghai but finished fifth behind Beisel over the longer distance.

Beisel was just 15 and the youngest member of the U.S. swimming team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but came home without a medal, finishing fourth in the 400 medley final and fifth in the 200m backstroke.

She trains in Florida alongside Ryan Lochte, who won the men’s 400 medley gold on Saturday as the U.S. and China slugged it out for top honors in the pool.

Rice made Saturday’s final but finished out of the medals.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.