China's Ye Shiwen wins women's Swimming 400m individual medley final ; breaks world record

China's Ye Shiwen (C) holds her gold medal next to silver medallist Elizabeth Beisel of the U.S. (R) and bronze medallist Li Xuanxu of China during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Ye Shiwen won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s Swimming 400m individual medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Ye finished with a world record time of 4:28.43 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim China’s fourth gold medal of the games. The United States’ Elizabeth Beisel won the silver with a time of 4:31.27 and China’s Li Xuanxu won the bronze with a time of 4:32.91. China now has six medals at the games with the United States collecting its fourth. Results Table

1. Ye Shiwen (China) 4 minutes 28.43 WR seconds 2. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 4:31.27 3. Li Xuanxu (China) 4:32.91 4. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 4:33.49 5. Hannah Miley (Britain) 4:34.17 6. Stephanie Rice (Australia) 4:35.49 6=. Caitlin Leverenz (U.S.) 4:35.49 8. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 4:35.62