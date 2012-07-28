First Lady, Phelps, win for Hsing

Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters) - Meeting the First Lady of the United States, getting photographs with Michael Phelps and Kobe Bryant and winning your first Olympics match - not a bad 24 hours for a 16-year-old.

U.S. table tennis bright hope Ariel Hsing on Saturday won her first round match 4-0.

“It’s been a brilliant experience so far, the Olympic village is so cool,” said the teenager, ranked 115 in the world, after her 4-0 win over Mexico’s Yadira Silva.

“Everyone’s first match is always the most nerve-wracking,” Hsing said. After an anxious first set she settled, helped by strong support from U.S. fans in the lively 6,000-strong crowd.

“I was really surprised, I felt so proud to be an American, there were so many supporters. I felt the energy,” she said.

Hsing already counts two of the world’s richest people among her biggest fans - investor Warren Buffett and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

“It’s terrific that Ariel is playing in the 2012 Olympic games and representing the United States. Having been soundly beaten by Ariel since she was nine, I can certainly attest to her talent,” Gates said in a statement to Reuters.

However, Hsing said she had been awestruck at the start of the London 2012 Games, including a meeting with First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday and getting pictures with some of sport’s biggest names.

“She was really nice and gave me a hug ... she gave us a really inspiring speech,” Hsing said, of Obama’s meeting with several of the U.S. teams.

“I’ve seen Michael Phelps and took a picture with him and took a picture with Kobe Bryant,” she added.

Hsing has known “ping pong” enthusiast Buffett since playing him when she was nine, but after being diagnosed with cancer in April he is unable to travel due to treatment.

Gates is in London and may watch, however.

“I know uncle Bill is coming to London to watch, although I don’t know if he’s going to come to the table tennis,” Hsing said.