Taekwondo: Spain's Bonilla wins men's -58kg gold

Spain's Joel Gonzalez Bonilla celebrates with a national flag after winning his men's -58kg gold medal taekwondo match against South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - Joel Gonzalez Bonilla of Spain won the men’s flyweight (-58kg) taekwondo gold medal at the London Games on Wednesday, beating Lee Dae-hoon of South Korea in the final.

Bonilla, the 2011 world champion, swept through the competition and looked particularly impressive in the semi-final where he demolished Oscar Munoz Oviedo 13-4.

He faced a tougher opponent in Lee in the final but was quicker and more accurate with his kicks than the shaggy-haired Korean, jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the first round.

Lee came back strongly but the Spaniard seemed to easily anticipate the Korean’s attacks and made him pay in the second round, picking Lee off as he rushed in to attack.

Midway through the round Bonilla decked Lee with a straight kick to the Korean’s face, bringing the crowd to its feet and moving the Spaniard into a seven-point lead.

Lee threw caution to the wind in the final round and put Bonilla under immense pressure, but the Spanish fighter never looked flustered and continued to pick Lee apart to finish the fight well ahead at 17-8.

Russian Alexey Denisenko and Oscar Munoz Oviedo of Colombia won the bronze medals through the repechage competition.