Taekwondo: China's Wu wins women's -49kg gold medal
August 8, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

Taekwondo: China's Wu wins women's -49kg gold medal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Wu Jingyu is carried by her coach Wang Zhijie after winning her women's -49kg gold medal taekwondo match against Spain's Brigitte Yague Enrique during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Wu Jingyu won the women’s flyweight (-49kg) taekwondo gold medal at the London Games on Wednesday, beating Brigitte Yague Enrique of Spain in the final.

Wu, the defending champion from the Beijing Olympics, overwhelmed the Spaniard from the outset with snapping kicks to the midsection and head, and finished an 8-1 winner.

After bowing to her opponent when the clock ran down, Wu jumped into her coach’s arms before taking a Chinese flag thrown from the crowd and doing a lap of honor.

Thailand’s Chanatip Sonkham and Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia won bronze medals through the repechage competition.

Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
