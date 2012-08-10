Taekwondo: South Korea's Hwang wins women's welterweight gold

South Korea's Hwang Kyung-seon (L) celebrates scoring a point during her women's -67kg gold medal taekwondo match against Turkey's Nur Tatar at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korean Hwang Kyung-seon defended her Olympic taekwondo title by beating Turkey’s Nur Tatar in the welterweight division at the London Games on Friday.

Hwang had vowed to win gold in London after managing only a bronze at the world championships in Korea last year, and the 26-year-old enjoyed a comfortable 12-5 win over European champion Tatar to deliver South Korea’s 13th gold medal of the Games.

That tally ties the overall record medal haul Korea set in Beijing four years ago, and with Cha Dong-min and Lee In-jong set to compete in the heavyweight categories on Saturday they could soon surpass that mark.

American Paige McPherson and Helena Fromm of Germany won bronze medals through the repechage competition.

Britain’s Sarah Stevenson, who won the bronze medal in Beijing, lost in the first round to McPherson.