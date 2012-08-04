FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis: France's Benneteau, Gasquet claim doubles bronze
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Tennis: France's Benneteau, Gasquet claim doubles bronze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Julien Benneteau returns to Switzerland's Roger Federer in their men's singles tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet won the Olympic tennis men’s doubles bronze on Saturday with a 7-6 6-2 win over Spaniards David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez.

The pairs were evenly matched in the first set, with each holding serve to force a tiebreak which the Frenchmen won by three points.

The duo then broke their Spanish opponents twice in a row to take a comfortable lead in the second, wrapping up the win in 79 minutes.

Later their fellow Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael Llodra will take on top seeded American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in the final.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.