Tennis: France's Benneteau, Gasquet claim doubles bronze

France's Julien Benneteau returns to Switzerland's Roger Federer in their men's singles tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet won the Olympic tennis men’s doubles bronze on Saturday with a 7-6 6-2 win over Spaniards David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez.

The pairs were evenly matched in the first set, with each holding serve to force a tiebreak which the Frenchmen won by three points.

The duo then broke their Spanish opponents twice in a row to take a comfortable lead in the second, wrapping up the win in 79 minutes.

Later their fellow Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael Llodra will take on top seeded American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in the final.