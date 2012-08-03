Triathlon: Australian promises whole-hearted effort

Winner Erin Densham of Australia crosses the finish line of the women's U23 competition at the Triathlon World Championships in Lausanne, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/ARC/Dominic Favre

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Helen Jenkins will start the Olympic women’s triathlon on Saturday as favorite but Australian Erin Densham is confident she can cause an upset following an extraordinary recovery from serious illness.

A fast, flat course in central London, starting with a 1,500-metre swim in the Serpentine and finishing with a flat 10-kilometre run around Hyde Park will provide the challenge for 2008 and 2011 world champion Jenkins who will be roared on by the home crowds..

But Densham believes she can stop a British gold rush in the swim-bike-run sport despite having undergone cardiac surgery in 2009 for a life-threatening condition.

After failing to finish a couple of races on the international circuit, including needing to be dragged from the water during the swim stage of one event, Densham was diagnosed as suffering from tachycardia, an irregular or accelerated heart beat.

Densham, 27, from New South Wales, needed surgery just to ensure she could live a normal lifestyle, let alone race again.

But this year, with the Olympics looming, she has shown some of the best form of her career, including winning an international race in Hamburg 10 days ago, where she beat her compatriot Emma Moffatt, another former world champion and the Olympic bronze medal-winner in Beijing four years ago.

The Olympic triathlon’s swim in the Serpentine could be crucial on a course where the bike ride - over-length at 43 kilometers long - is relatively flat and will probably not allow anyone who does not emerge from the water in the lead group to close the gap before the decisive run.

With the cycle phase having little impact on the outcome, some regard the London course as a “splash and dash” triathlon.

“The swim is going to play a big role,” Densham told reporters.

“They have said before you can’t win the race in the swim but you can definitely lose it. Honestly there is no knowing how it’s going to go but it’s going to be hard and fast,” the Australian said.

“I think the London race will be a very fast swim, maybe the fastest swim we’ve ever had,” predicted Anne Haug, the leading entrant from Germany.

Britain have gone to the lengths of including Lucy Hall in their three-woman squad as a “domestique” in a swim suit to help ensure Jenkins gets out of the Serpentine in the lead bunch.

Hall, at 20 years old the youngest in the 56-woman field, is such a noted swimmer that in France, where she races often, she is nicknamed “The Mermaid”.

Densham is unconcerned by the British tactics.

“That’s within the rules and their prerogative,” she told a news conference.

“They’ve obviously put all their eggs in one basket with Helen Jenkins but I‘m not worried about it.”

Other teams, too, have strong swimmers, with the United States picking Gwen Jorgensen, a former collegiate swimmer, in their trio with Laura Bennett and Sarah Groff.

This will be the fourth time that triathlon has been staged at the Olympic Games, having made a spectacular debut at Sydney in 2000.