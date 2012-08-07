Triathlon: Jonathan Brownlee hit with 15-second penalty

Jonathan Brownlee of Britain reacts on the finish line after winning the ITU Team Triathlon World Championship in Lausanne, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Jonathan Brownlee was given a 15-second penalty during the Olympic triathlon at Hyde Park on Tuesday.

Brownlee, strongly tipped to medal along with his elder brother Alistair who is the world champion, incurred the penalty after mounting his bike too early in the transition zone after emerging from the 1,500 meters swim in fourth position.

He was part of a five-man breakaway on the 43km bike section although that was gradually reeled in by the main pack after two loops around the park.

Brownlee was allowed to choose at what point in the 10km run he served the penalty, in a designated box, but reached the halfway mark having not taken it having opened up a 20-second lead alongside brother Alistair and Javier Gomez of Spain.