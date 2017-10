U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon carries Olympic torch

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon looks at a plaque etched with names of Muslims who were killed during the 1992-1995 war at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, July 26, 2012. During the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, Europe's worst massacre since World War Two took place in Potocari and Srebrenica. Bosnian Serb forces, led by Ratko Mladic, slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon took up the Olympic flame on Thursday, pacing through central London on the eve of the 2012 Games as the torch made its way to Buckingham Palace.

Ban, dressed in a white tracksuit, smiled and waved at crowds gathered along the relay’s last leg in the government district of Westminster.

Ban is due to attend the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday and will take part in events to promote an Olympic truce between warring countries during the games. (Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Justin Palmer)