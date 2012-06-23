FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clay decathlon defense in tatters after hurdles DQ
June 23, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Clay decathlon defense in tatters after hurdles DQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bryan Clay sits against a fence after failing to clear the last hurdle in the decathlon 110m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - Bryan Clay’s chances of defending his Olympic decathlon title looked to be over when he was disqualified in the 110 meters hurdles at the American trials on Saturday.

Clay hit the ninth hurdle, stumbled and pushed over the 10th and final hurdle in the first event of the second day of the decathlon.

He received zero points in the event, making it practically impossible to finish in the top three. He was lying 16th with four events remaining.

Only the first three finishers in each event at the American trials book tickets to the London Games.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon, editing by Ed Osmond

