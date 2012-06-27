FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprinters' coach wants 100 runoff delay until Tuesday
#Sports News
June 27, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Sprinters' coach wants 100 runoff delay until Tuesday

Gene Cherry

1 Min Read

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - Bob Kersee, coach of two sprinters who tied for third place at the U.S. Olympic trials, told Reuters on Wednesday he wants the runoff to determine who goes to the London Games delayed until at least next Tuesday.

USA Track & Field spokeswoman Jill Geer has said the 100 meters rerun between Allyson Felix and Jeneba Tarmoh needs to take place by Sunday to allow the governing body to name its team.

Kersee said he made the request to USATF officials because of concerns over the health of Felix and Tarmoh, who are trying to qualify for London in the 200 meters on Saturday.

“I am trying to stay neutral,” said Kersee. “But I can’t stay neutral when it comes down to the health of athletes.”

Only three athletes can represent a country at the Olympics.

Editing by John Mehaffey

