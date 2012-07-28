LONDON (Reuters) - Men’s beach volleyball results at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Pool F Results Table
Grotowski/Garcia-Thompson (Great Britain) 0 Reader/Binstock (Canada) 2
Pool F STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Reader/Binstock (Canada) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. Skarlund/Spinnangr (Norway) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Cunha/Ricardo (Brazil) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Grotowski/Garcia-Thompson (Great Britain) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Cunha/Ricardo (Brazil) v Skarlund/Spinnangr (Norway) (1900) London
Pool D Results Table
Poland 1 Latvia 2
P W D L F A Pts
1. Samoilous/Sorokins (Latvia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2
2. Goldschmidt/Chiya (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Gibb/Rosenthal (United States) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Fijalek/Prudel (Poland) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Gibb/Rosenthal (United States) v Goldschmidt/Chiya (South Africa) (2100) London
