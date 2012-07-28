FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Men's beach volleyball results
July 28, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Men's beach volleyball results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's Martin Reader (L) dives for the ball next to teammate Joshua Binstock during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match against Britain at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

LONDON (Reuters) - Men’s beach volleyball results at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Pool F Results Table

Grotowski/Garcia-Thompson (Great Britain) 0 Reader/Binstock (Canada) 2

Pool F STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1. Reader/Binstock (Canada) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2

2. Skarlund/Spinnangr (Norway) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2. Cunha/Ricardo (Brazil) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4. Grotowski/Garcia-Thompson (Great Britain) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)

Brazil's Ricardo (L) spikes past Norway's Martin Spinnangr during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Cunha/Ricardo (Brazil) v Skarlund/Spinnangr (Norway) (1900) London

Pool D Results Table

Poland 1 Latvia 2

POOL D STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1. Samoilous/Sorokins (Latvia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2

2. Goldschmidt/Chiya (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2. Gibb/Rosenthal (United States) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4. Fijalek/Prudel (Poland) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)

Gibb/Rosenthal (United States) v Goldschmidt/Chiya (South Africa) (2100) London

Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
