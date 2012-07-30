Beach volleyball: The Wall blocks British hopes

Brazil's Ricardo (facing camera) and Pedro celebrate a point during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

LONDON (Reuters) - The brilliance of Brazil’s Ricardo Santos ensured hosts Britain suffered another defeat in the men’s beach volleyball tournament despite passionate support at the Horse Guards Parade on Monday.

“We never had so much support. They are pushing you, it felt like the stands might come down. The support was huge and we lost. I can’t imagine what happens if we win,” Britain’s Steve Grotowski said after he and John Garcia-Thompson were beaten 2-0 (21-17, 21-12) by Ricardo and Pedro Cunha.

Ricardo, known as ‘The Wall’ because of his strength in defense, has a complete collection of Olympic medals, winning gold in Athens, silver in Sydney and bronze in Beijing.

“We lost to the best team in the world. Ricardo could be the best player of the tournament,” Garcia-Thompson told reporters.

Ricardo also won plaudits from his team mate Cunha.

“No matter who they support - us or the opponents - Ricardo loves this. That’s why he is legend. He helps me out all the time. He supports me with great blocking and setting,” Cunha said following a second successive victory.

Grotowski and Garcia-Thompson remain winless.

Their conquerors in the British team’s opener, Canada’s Martin Reader and Joshua Binstock, also suffered a setback in Pool F but did at least enjoy the music.

Brazil's Pedro (R) spikes the ball against Britain's Steve Grotowski (L) as his teammate Ricardo looks on during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

“It’s not as hot as other venues, but it’s the best by far. The music choice and sound system are great,” Reader said, following a 2-0 (21-14, 21-18) loss to Norway’s Tarjei Skarlund and Martin Spinnangr.

“I love the electronic music they play here and they tend to jam on court and we take energy from that as well,” he added.

Britain's John Garcia-Thompson (front) spikes the ball as Brazil's Ricardo tries to block the shot during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Music from Robbie Williams to the Beach Boys is blared out by loudspeakers during the matches with only brief interludes while points are contested. Even the team which rakes the sand try to keep in time with the beat.

Latvia’s flamboyant Aleksandrs Samoilovs, known as the Lion King because of his wild mane of hair, and his partner Ruslans Sorokins reached the knockout stage of the tournament with a 2-0 (21-16, 21-10) victory against South Africa in Pool D.

The Latvians narrowly defeated a Polish pair in their opener and now appear to be gathering momentum.

“It was much better than in the previous match against Poland. That had too much emotion and stress,” Samoilovs told reporters.

South Africa’s Freedom Chiya and Grant Goldschmidt were philosophical in defeat.

“We are here and that’s good. You have to lose sometimes and you just have to take it,” Goldschmidt said.