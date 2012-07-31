Beach volleyball: Legendary rivalry dispels party mood

LONDON (Reuters) - The legendary sporting rivalry between the Netherlands and Germany hit the beach on Tuesday, with the Dutch scoring a resounding victory on the Olympic beach volleyball court at Horse Guards Parade.

The normal party atmosphere of beach volleyball washed away in heavy rains, with the final result a humiliation for the Germans.

“It was especially fantastic to keep them under 10 points (in the first set). In beach volleyball that is a big thing. We were really happy they made only nine points,” said Richard Schuil who, with Reinder Nummerdor, recorded a crushing 2-0 (21-9, 21-16) win over a German pair in men’s pool E.

The Dutch pair reached the quarter-finals in Beijing and Schuil will be hoping to add to the gold medal in volleyball he won at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

They are now through to the knockout phase after two victories while the German team of Jonathan Erdmann and Kay Matysik are threatened with elimination after two losses.

Erdmann refused to blame the weather for his team’s loss.

“The ball is heavier (when it rains) so it’s difficult to make a proper set, but it was not the reason (for the defeat),” he said. He said the movement of the crowd was distracting, however.

“When you want to serve and the spectators are moving it is not easy to see the net but we have to concentrate more on our game,” he said.

Schuil had little sympathy for his opponent.

“No. I don’t have any problems. You win or you lose and if you lose, you have excuses,” he said.

In pool A, Brazil’s Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti were grateful to see familiar faces as the gold medal favorites bounced back from a wobbly start to the tournament and cruised into the knockout phase.

The Brazilians hit top form as they comfortably defeated Patrick Heuscher and Jefferson Bellaguarda of Switzerland 2-0 (21-17, 21-12).

“If they play like they played today, they can beat every team, but in their first match they didn’t play very well,” Heuscher told reporters.

Beijing gold medalist Emanuel said the key difference was playing familiar opposition.

The Brazilians narrowly averted one of the biggest upsets in Olympic beach volleyball history in their first match when they faced a recently formed Austrian pairing of Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst, the bottom-ranked team in the tournament.

“I think the big difference (was) we didn’t know the team, we have never played them. It was hard to find a good strategy and they showed they knew everything about us,” Emanuel told reporters.

It was the third time they had faced the Swiss.

“We knew their best points and worst points and we tried to create a good strategy and that I think was the difference between the two matches,” he said.

In pool B, the blocking of Premysl Kubala helped the Czech Republic secure a first tournament win as his teammate Petr Benes battled flu.

The Czechs defeated Japan’s Kentaro Asahi and Katsuhiro Shiratori 2-1 (17-21, 21-12, 15-7).

“I‘m going to bed as I‘m cold and sick. I’ll stay in bed for two days and get up on Thursday for the (next) match,” Benes said.