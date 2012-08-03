Beach volleyball: American defending champions crash out

Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser of the U.S. play against Italy's Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo during their men's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

LONDON (Reuters) - Americans Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser, gold medalists in the men’s beach volleyball in Beijing, were knocked out of the London Olympics by a low-ranked Italian pair on Friday in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Rogers and Dalhausser were considered strong medal contenders and had emerged undefeated from the preliminary phase, winning all three of their pool matches.

In contrast, Italians Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai had lost two out of their three pool matches, finishing third of their group. They scraped into the round-of-16 by winning a lucky loser match late on Thursday.

But the inspired Italians played the match of their life on Friday, landing one unstoppable spike after another and relentlessly blocking the Americans’ usually powerful attacks.

The Americans were defeated by two sets to nil on the score of 21-17, 21-19.