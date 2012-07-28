Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 in women's beach volleyball Pool A

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women’s beach volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Germany leads the Olympic women’s beach volleyball Pool A round with 2 points.
Results Table
Germany 2 Czech Republic 0
P W D L F A Pts
1. Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) v Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) (1630) London