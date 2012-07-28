FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 in women's beach volleyball Pool A
July 28, 2012

Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 in women's beach volleyball Pool A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Katrin Holtwick (R) and Ilka Semmler celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball preliminary match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women’s beach volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Germany leads the Olympic women’s beach volleyball Pool A round with 2 points.

Results Table

Germany 2 Czech Republic 0

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1. Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2

2. Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2. Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4. Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)

Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) v Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) (1630) London

