Beach volleyball: U.S. pair win third gold

Misty May-Treanor (C) of the U.S. hits the ball past her team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings during their women's beach volleyball semifinal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

LONDON (Reuters) - United States pair Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh won their third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s beach volleyball by beating compatriots Jennifer Kessy and April Ross 21-16 21-16 in the final on Wednesday.

May-Treanor and Walsh took gold in Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing in 2008. No other beach volleyball team, men or women, have retained an Olympic title, let alone won a third.

The two women fell to their knees face-to-face in the sand and hugged at the end before they got up, bathed in tears, and ran off in different directions to embrace family and friends and do high fives with Olympic volunteers in a lap of honor.

Kessy and Ross, the 2009 world champions, were competing in their first Olympics. They have spent much of their careers in the shadow of Walsh and May-Treanor and the final was no exception.

In the first set, both teams came out looking strong and composed and the quality of play immediately hit world-class level. The pairs answered each other’s powerful spikes and blocks point-for-point and barely an error was made in the first 20 points as the score ticked to 10-10.

But May-Treanor and Walsh began to gain an edge as the set progressed, varying their tactics and executing each move with clinical precision, before winning it.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with the scores keeping level until the low teens. Kessy and Ross kept their cool and kept attacking, but they could not prevent the more experienced pair from edging ahead and taking victory.

It was a remarkable result for May-Treanor and Walsh, who spent more than two years away from the sport after their gold medal in Beijing.

Walsh had two children less than a year apart while May-Treanor was out with an Achilles injury picked up rehearsing for the TV program“Dancing with the Stars” in 2008.

After lengthy soul-searching, the pair got back together in 2011 for an attempt at winning a third gold.

Earlier, Brazilian world champions Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca took bronze by beating China’s Zhang Xi and Xue Chen.