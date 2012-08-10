FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia beat Bulgaria to reach volleyball final
#Sports News
August 10, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Russia beat Bulgaria to reach volleyball final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's players celebrate a point against Bulgaria during their men's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia reached the Olympic men’s volleyball final with a testing 3-1 win over underdogs Bulgaria on Friday to keep alive their hopes of winning gold in the event for the first time since 1980.

Russia, ranked second in the world, had too much raw power for the slighter and more nimble Bulgarians and despite slipping up in the third set, edged their semi-final clash 25-21 25-15 23-25 25-23 at Earls Court.

The powerhouses claimed men’s volleyball gold at the Moscow Olympics and have been losing finalists twice in the intervening years.

They will play either Italy or Brazil in Sunday’s gold-medal match with Bulgaria, who had surprised many by reaching this stage of the tournament, playing off for the bronze.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows

