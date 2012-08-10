Russia beat Bulgaria to reach volleyball final

Russia's players celebrate a point against Bulgaria during their men's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia reached the Olympic men’s volleyball final with a testing 3-1 win over underdogs Bulgaria on Friday to keep alive their hopes of winning gold in the event for the first time since 1980.

Russia, ranked second in the world, had too much raw power for the slighter and more nimble Bulgarians and despite slipping up in the third set, edged their semi-final clash 25-21 25-15 23-25 25-23 at Earls Court.

The powerhouses claimed men’s volleyball gold at the Moscow Olympics and have been losing finalists twice in the intervening years.

They will play either Italy or Brazil in Sunday’s gold-medal match with Bulgaria, who had surprised many by reaching this stage of the tournament, playing off for the bronze.