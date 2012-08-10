Volleyball: Brazil crush Italy to reach final

Brazil's Bruno Rezende celebrates with his team mates winning the second set against Italy during their men's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazil reached their third straight Olympic men’s volleyball final as they romped past Italy 3-0 on Friday.

The world’s top ranked team, who won gold in Athens before picking up silver in Beijing, will face Russia on Sunday after demolishing their semi-final opponents 25-21 25-12 25-21 in front of a raucous crowd at Earls Court.

It was a tight first set with both teams going toe-to-toe before Brazil stepped it up in the second.

Italy briefly threatened to come back into the match in the third, but Brazil kept their composure on the big points to close it out comfortably.

“That is the best we have played all tournament. I think it was our best match in the last two years,” Brazil’s Bruno Rezende said.

“We knew they would serve well but we kept our head and stayed patient tonight.”

Italy, who were a surprise package in the last four after beating defending champions the United States in the quarters, will face Bulgaria in the bronze-medal match.

“Against Bulgaria we will have to play perfect volleyball because they are playing perfect matches and they did very well against Russia,” Italy captain Cristian Savani said.