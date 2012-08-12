Volleyball: Russia fight back to win men's gold

Russia's Alexey Obmochaev (L) celebrates a point during their men's gold medal volleyball match against Brazil at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia beat Brazil to win the Olympic men’s volleyball gold medal on Sunday, fighting back from the brink of a straight-sets defeat to take the decider and seal a 3-2 victory.

Having lost the first two sets, Russia twice found themselves a match point down in the third but roared back to claim their first gold in the event for 32 years with scores of 19-25, 20-25, 29-27, 25-22 and 15-9.

Brazil cruised through the first two sets, winning the first three points of the match and rarely surrendering the lead thanks to some inventive play that outfoxed a powerful and physically-imposing Russian team.

The best of five sets match looked to be heading towards an early conclusion but when Brazil squandered two gold-medal points a fired-up Russian side roared back into the game.

Russia then dominated the fourth set as Brazil lost the rhythm and guile that served them well early in the game.

The younger and taller Russian team then won by six clear points in the decider to claim their first Olympic volleyball gold since a victory on home turf in the 1980 Moscow Games.