Volleyball: Italy beat U.S. to reach semi-finals
August 8, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Volleyball: Italy beat U.S. to reach semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's players celebrate a point against the U.S. during their men's quarterfinal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champions the United States were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic volleyball tournament by an inspired Italy at Earls Court on Wednesday.

After winning a tense opening set 28-26, the Italians took control to claim a surprise 3-0 victory and set up a semi-final with Brazil, who beat Argentina earlier.

The Americans had no answer to the net play of Michal Lasko and Cristian Savani, both of whom racked up the points for Italy.

Three-times world champions Italy are looking for their first Olympic gold in men’s volleyball.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows

