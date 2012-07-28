FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United States beats South Korea 3-1 in women's volleyball
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

United States beats South Korea 3-1 in women's volleyball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fans of the U.S. cheer during their women's Group B volleyball match against South Korea at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States beat South Korea 3-1 at Earls Court in London in match 5 of the Olympic women’s Volleyball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

China leads the Olympic women’s Volleyball group b round with 3 points. The United States is currently second with 3 points and Turkey and Brazil are equal third with 0 points after the most recent match.

Results Table U.S. 3 Korea 1 China 3 Serbia 1

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. China 1 1 0 3 1 3 2. U.S. 1 1 0 3 1 3 3. Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Korea 1 0 1 1 3 0 6. Serbia 1 0 1 1 3 0

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) China v Turkey (0830) Serbia v Korea (1030) U.S. v Brazil (1545)

Editing By Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.