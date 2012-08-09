Volleyball: Brazil crush Japan to reach final

Destinee Hooker (L rear) celebrates with her team mates Tamari Miyashiro, Jordan Larson (2nd R) and Christa Harmotto (R) after winning their women's semi-final volleyball match against South Korea at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazil banished the memory of their poor form early in the tournament to reach the final of the Olympic women’s volleyball with an easy victory over Japan at Earls Court on Thursday.

Since losing two pool games, to the U.S. and South Korea, the reigning champions have found their form and were far too classy for Japan, winning 25-18 25-15 25-18 in front of hundreds of their noisy fans decked out in yellow and green.

Jaqueline Carvalho thumped home the winning point to spark wild celebrations as the south Americans set up a repeat of the 2008 Olympic final against the U.S.

Japan will play off against South Korea for the bronze medal.