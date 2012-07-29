FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia upset champions Hungary in water polo
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 29, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Serbia upset champions Hungary in water polo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hungary's Norbert Madaras (C) fights for the ball during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Serbia at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Serbia upset defending champions Hungary in a thrilling early water polo group match on Sunday, powering to a 14-10 victory and signaling to the Hungarians that they a have a huge battle on their hands to win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

In a match fought out with the intensity of a final, the two favorites matched each other goal-for-goal in the first half, before European champions Serbia took command with a prolific third-quarter performance.

The defeat ended water polo super power Hungary’s unbeaten run of 17 games at the Olympics. They last lost a match 12 years ago in the group stages in Sydney.

The high-scoring match, full of the aggression and physicality for which the sport has been renowned since the 1956 “blood in the water” match, thrilled a stadium packed with 5,000 fans and each Hungarian goal prompted roars and chanting from a crowd awash with Hungarian flags.

The match was the first in Group B, the so-called “group of death” which features the top four-placed nations from the Beijing Games.

Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.