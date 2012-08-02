FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Water polo: Serbia, Montenegro draw grudge match
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 2, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Water polo: Serbia, Montenegro draw grudge match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Montenegro Boris Zlokovic (L) challenges Serbia's Nikola Raden during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Serbia and Montenegro drew 11-11 in their water polo Group B match on Thursday in a classy yet grueling tussle in which gold-medal favorites Serbia failed to hold on to a lead in the final quarter.

The two water polo powerhouses, who used to play as one before splitting into two nations in 2006, were level going into the last quarter when Serbia went ahead by two, only to let Montenegro, cheered on by Prime Minister Igor Luksic, catch up in the last two minutes of the game.

Serbia, who won bronze in Beijing, are chasing their first Olympic gold in the sport after a four-year period in which they have won every other big water polo title. An Olympic medal for Montenegro would be the country’s first in any discipline.

Serbia now top Group B. There are two groups of six teams in the men’s water polo competition. The top four in each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

Reporting by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.