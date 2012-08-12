FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Water polo: Serbia edge out Montenegro to win bronze
August 12, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Water polo: Serbia edge out Montenegro to win bronze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serbia's Vanja Udovicic (L) and Montenegro's Antonio Petrovic (R) battle for the ball during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Serbia won the bronze medal in the Olympic men’s water polo on Sunday, beating Montenegro 12-11 in a repeat of the outcome of the third-place match in Beijing.

A late surge from Serbia reversed a three-goal deficit and they scored in the final minute of the game to deny the Montenegrins the medal after a fierce battle which saw referees hand out four red cards to the Serbians.

Croatia and Italy play in the gold medal match later on Sunday.

Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Matt Falloon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
