Water polo: Croatia beats Italy to win gold

Croatia's Paulo Obradovic (L) battles Italy's Matteo Aicardi for the ball during their men's gold medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

LONDON (Reuters) - Croatia won gold in the men’s water polo tournament, overpowering Italy 8-6 to win the country’s first Olympic title in the sport since its gained independence from Yugoslavia.

The Croatians ran away with the match in the second half, with the Italians failing to threaten and struggling to find a way past the tournament’s top-ranked goalkeeper in Croatia’s Josip Pavic.

Both teams feature on the podium for the first time since 1996, when Croatia won silver and Italy took home bronze. Serbia won the bronze medal in a match against Montenegro played earlier on Sunday.