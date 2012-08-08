Water polo: Montenegro beat Spain to book place in semis

Montenegro's Drasko Brguljan (R) and the bench celebrate a goal against Spain during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

LONDON (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Spain 11-9 to book a place in the semi-finals of the men’s Olympic water polo tournament.

Montenegro let a four-goal lead slip in a tense fourth quarter but held on to give themselves a chance of winning the country’s first Olympic medal since it separated from Serbia in 2006.

Spain, who last medaled in the water polo in 1996 when they took home gold, got knocked out of the tournament at the same stage in 2008.