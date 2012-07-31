Water polo: Serbia, U.S. on top as Hungary lose

U.S. players Jeff Powers, Jesse Smith, Tim Hutten and John Mann (front L-R) cheer during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the Water Polo Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Serbia and the United States ended day two of the men’s Olympic water polo tournament joint top of their group as defending champions Hungary lagged behind after a shock second defeat on Tuesday.

Hungary, the most successful team in Olympic water polo history having won the last three golds, have work to do to make the knockout stages as they wallowed outside the top four qualifying spots in Group B.

In Group A, the clash between Spain and Croatia ended in controversy after the referee ruled a last-gasp Spanish shot had not crossed the line, gifting Croatia an 8-7 win to take them top.

The U.S. overcame Romania 10-8 to post a second win of the tournament, putting them level on points with Serbia, who beat host nation Britain 21-7 in a game watched by one-time school water polo player Prince William.

Hungary’s Tamas Kasas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, denied there was a crisis in Hungarian water polo after the defending champions went down 11-10 to a fired-up Montenegrin team following a loss to Serbia on Sunday - their first at an Olympics for 12 years.

“I don’t want to think about crisis. We lost against two of the best teams,” said 36-year old Kasas, who returned to play for Hungary this year following three years out after Beijing.

“I came back to try to win. It will be my last Olympics, maybe my last match in water polo.”

Hungary showed their quality in the second half but it was not enough and the defeat left them level on no points with Britain, who are only in the competition thanks to their host nation status and are regarded as the tournament underdogs.

The Hungarians are now under pressure to win their next matches to ensure they progress, with only four out of the six teams in the two groups qualifying for the knockout stages.

British captain Craig Figes, whose team put on a brave early display before being overwhelmed by a formidable Serbian attack, reckoned Serbia could be the team to go all the way.

Romania's Ramiro Georgescu (L) and Layne Beaubien of the U.S. fight for the ball during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Water Polo Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

“(They‘re) arguably the best team here. After the first two rounds, I think they look the strongest team by far,” he told reporters.

Romania, in their first Olympic water polo appearance since 1996, succumbed to a U.S. team packed with Games veterans. Ryan Bailey, 36, showcased his prowess in front of goal.

“The Romanians came out great, they came out hitting and punching and the referees let it go...(I) got a full hand punch out of the water and in the eye,” U.S. captain Tony Azevedo said of the rough and tumble, for which water polo is renowned.

Slideshow (3 Images)

SPANISH DRAMA

Earlier in the day, Spain launched an appeal with the sport’s governing body FINA after their goal was disallowed amid raucous booing from the crowd and drama on the poolside.

The referee, hassled by a vividly gesticulating Spanish coach, refused to change his decision despite a television replay appearing to show a goal.

The outcome of the appeal was still unknown.

“We’re really upset because everyone saw it was a goal and I don’t know why he (the referee) can’t change the decision. The crowd saw that it was a goal,” Spain’s Felipe Perrone told reporters.

The Spanish were dominated by Croatia in the first half but came back strongly and thought 41-year-old Ivan Perez’s backshot had leveled the game with seconds to go.

In the other matches in Group A, Australia beat Kazakhstan 7-4 while Italy, the world champions, drew 7-7 with Greece in a fast-paced match with a number of last-minute chances for the Italians which they failed to convert.