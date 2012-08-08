Water polo: "Yugoslav school" is the one to beat

LONDON (Reuters) - Yugoslavia may have been torn apart more than 20 years ago but its legacy lives on in water polo.

The former Yugoslav nations of Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia have dominated the Olympic men’s competition playing a style known as the “Yugoslav school”.

Croatia and Serbia were both unbeaten in the preliminary rounds of the tournament, each winning their groups, with Montenegro coming second behind Serbia, prompting one Serbian player to joke:

“Can you imagine if we didn’t separate 20 years ago what could happen?”

The Yugoslav school of water polo is renowned for its physicality in what is already a particularly grueling contact sport where players wrestle against each other for position, in an underwater struggle which is not seen by the referees.

“We prefer to play with a lot of contact. This kind of play, the physical contact and everything in this Yugoslavian old school, remains in every nation, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia,” Serbia’s Filip Filipovic said.

The characteristics of the Yugoslav school include outfield players with very strong legs and a centre forward player “who battles away despite being under constant physical pressure from defenders”, explains Australian coach John Fox.

While this technique has helped the three teams beat defending champions Hungary, in Serbia and Montenegro’s case, and other opponents such as Italy, the U.S., and Spain, it is difficult when they match up against each other, the players say.

Serbia and Montenegro drew 11-11 in their group stage match, a clash they find testing not just because their style of play is similar, but because the players find it emotional given that the two countries separated just six years ago and loyalties endure between the former team-mates.

Montenegrin captain Nikola Janovic said he was relieved his team had avoided meeting Croatia in the quarter finals.

“For us it’s important in the quarter finals to not go to Croatia because for us it will be very, very difficult, because like Serbia, we are the same school,” he said.

None of the three former Yugoslav states meet each other in the quarter finals, opening the door for a gold medal match between two of the three, and leaving team’s like Australia, who play Serbia later on Wednesday, to contemplate their fate.

“We can’t expect to match the Yugoslav countries in physicality but (we) can make them work harder by playing a more mobile counter-attack focused game,” Fox said.

Cameras sitting on the pool floor show spectators pictures on a big screen giving them a glimpse into the dark underworld of the game’s physicality, while the scratches, red marks and some time black eyes seen on the players when they’re out of the water are another clue.

“If you punch someone, someone punches you. So we try to play normally without punches,” Croatian centre forward Niksa Dobud said.

But people do punch?

“Yes, of course, it’s water polo,” he said, smiling.

Montenegro play Spain, Serbia face Australia, Hungary have Italy and Croatia square up to the U.S. in the men’s quarter-finals later on Wednesday.