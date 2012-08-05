FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Water polo: Australia win on penalties to make semis
August 5, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Water polo: Australia win on penalties to make semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's assistant coach Dalibor Maslan (C) celebrates with his players after a goal during extra time during their women's water polo quarterfinal round against China at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia battled their way into the semi-finals of the women’s water polo tournament on Sunday with a 4-2 win on penalties having survived a heart-stopping extra time period against a furious Chinese team.

The 20-18 victory meant that Australia, medal favorites who took home the bronze in Beijing four years ago, maintained their unbeaten track record after what was nearly a huge upset, China having failed to win in the tournament so far.

To the sound of huge roars from the crowd clad in the gold and green of Australia’s sports teams, the eventual victors took the lead in extra time but then conceded before hitting the crossbar with two seconds to go as the tussle went to penalties.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Tom Pilcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
