Weather forecast cloudy for Olympics opening ceremony

LONDON (Reuters) - Clouds gathered over London on Friday but forecasters said there was only a small chance of a shower during the Olympics opening ceremony starting at 2000 GMT.

“It will be rather more cloudy than of late with showers across the south east through the day, some of them heavy,” Britain’s Met Office said in a statement.

“These are expected to clear during the evening to leave it mainly dry for the opening ceremony. However, there remains a small chance of a shower lingering in the evening, although there is a good chance it will be mainly dry.”

London had enjoyed hot temperatures in recent days.

For detailed forecasts: here (Editing by Mark Meadows; sara.ledwith@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: sara.ledwith.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 8585; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)