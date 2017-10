Ukraine's Oleksiy Torokhtiy poses with his gold medal during the men's 105kg Group A weightlifting competition victory ceremony at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Oleksiy Torokhtiy won gold in the 105kg weightlifting division at the Olympics on Monday, taking advantage of the injury-enforced absence of top competitors to claim the title.

The winning total was 412kg, consisting of a 185kg snatch lift and a 227kg clean and jerk, which was enough to beat Iran’s Navab Nasirshelal into the silver medal position by 1kg.

The bronze medal went to Bartlomiej Bonk of Poland.